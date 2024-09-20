Lebanon walkie-talkie, pager blasts linked to Israel’s Mossad? ’Explosive material injected…’

Reports suggest Israel's Mossad may be behind the explosion of Hezbollah's walkie-talkies in South Lebanon, killing 20 and injuring 400.Explosives were also embedded in pagers purchased by Hezbollah, which detonated upon receiving a coded message.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published20 Sep 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Lebanon pager blasts : Sources link attacks to Israel spy agency, 'Mossad injected explosive material in...'
Lebanon pager blasts : Sources link attacks to Israel spy agency, ’Mossad injected explosive material in...’(AFP)

Lebanon-Israel: Israel's spy agency Mossad is suspected of being behind the explosion of walkie-talkies used by the Hezbollah group that claimed the lives of at least 20 people while injuring at least 400 others in South Lebanon on September 18, stated reports.

However, fewer details have emerged about Wednesday’s walkie-talkie blasts, but a security source told Reuters that they had been bought by Hezbollah five months ago, about the same time that the pagers were bought. 

A senior Lebanese security source who spoke with Reuters said a small amount of explosives was embedded in a new shipment of 5,000 pagers ordered by Hezbollah for its members.

“The Mossad injected a board inside of the device that has explosive material that receives a code. It’s very hard to detect it through any means. Even with any device or scanner,” the source said, reported The Guardian. 

Also Read | Israel strikes Hezbollah along Lebanon border as Nasrallah vows retaliation

Reuters also reported that another source said about three grams of explosives had been concealed in the new pagers, which went undetected by Hezbollah for months. The source noted that 3,000 of these pagers detonated when a coded message was sent, triggering the explosives simultaneously.

An American official speaking to the New York Times made similar claims, stating that the devices had been tampered with before their arrival in Lebanon. Each pager reportedly contained explosive material hidden next to the battery, along with a switch for remotely detonating the device, added the source.

The Mossad has not commented on either the pager or the walky-talky attack.

Lebanon blasts: Devices linked to Japan's ICOM

While Hezbollah blamed Israel for the explosions, Israel has not commented on the incident.

According to a report by the BBC, footage shot in the aftermath of the blasts showed destroyed devices bearing the brand ICOM, a Japanese company. The inside panels of the devices revealed the tags “ICOM” and “made in Japan.”

Also Read | How a overt attack against Hezbollah unfolded across Lebanon’s streets and malls

Responding to the situation, ICOM issued a brief statement on its website that it was aware of media reports that walkie-talkies with stickers bearing its logo had exploded in Lebanon.

“Earlier today, in worldwide media, there were reports that two-way radio devices bearing the ICOM logo had exploded in Lebanon. We are currently investigating the facts surrounding this matter. We will release updated information as it becomes available on our website," said the manufacturer in its release on September 19, 2024.

Also Read | Lebanon pager blasts: Israeli forces suspected of infiltrating supply chain

Check here for latest updates.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldLebanon walkie-talkie, pager blasts linked to Israel’s Mossad? ’Explosive material injected…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.20
    03:29 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.6 (1.74%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,349.25
    03:29 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    57.7 (4.47%)

    NTPC

    424.00
    03:29 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0 (0%)

    ITC

    513.85
    03:29 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    5.65 (1.11%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    IRB Infrastructure Developers

    64.90
    03:26 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    5.88 (9.96%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,861.95
    03:26 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    165.9 (9.78%)

    Asahi India Glass

    777.10
    03:26 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    68.25 (9.63%)

    Phoenix Mills

    1,931.55
    03:26 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    168.6 (9.56%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,430.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.