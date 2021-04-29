Lebanon recommends ban on travellers arriving from India, Brazil

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BEIRUT : Lebanese authorities on Wednesday recommended a ban on travellers arriving from India and Brazil unless they had been out of the two countries for more than two weeks.

There is a large Lebanese diaspora in Brazil and a significant migrant workers community from South Asia lives in Lebanon. In recent weeks, Lebanese authorities have successfully brought down infections and deaths rates following restrictions that included a lockdown.

The small Mediterranean nation of 6 million recorded over 52,000 confirmed infections, including more than 7,000 confirmed deaths.

