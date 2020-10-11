Home >News >World >Lebanon to lock down nearly 170 districts in virus fight
A health worker tests a migrant domestic worker from Africa for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a hotel, before she travels back to her country, in Beirut suburbs, Lebanon October 5, 2020. Picture taken October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir (REUTERS)
A health worker tests a migrant domestic worker from Africa for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a hotel, before she travels back to her country, in Beirut suburbs, Lebanon October 5, 2020. Picture taken October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir (REUTERS)

Lebanon to lock down nearly 170 districts in virus fight

1 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2020, 07:20 PM IST AFP

  • Lebanon, a Mediterranean country reeling from its worst economic crisis in decades, has recorded 52,558 novel coronavirus cases, including 455 deaths
  • Authorities fear the continuous rise of cases could further overwhelm the country's fragile healthcare sector

Almost 170 Lebanese villages and towns will go into lockdown for the next week, the government said on Sunday, as it grapples with record numbers of novel coronavirus cases.

Authorities have also ordered bars and nightclubs nationwide closed "until further notice".

An interior ministry statement said 169 villages and towns across the country would be locked down for one week from 6:00 am (0300 GMT) on Monday.

Around half of those localities had already been placed in lockdown under measures announced this month, including the closure of all public and private institutions excluding bakeries and pharmacies.

Lebanon, a Mediterranean country reeling from its worst economic crisis in decades, has recorded 52,558 novel coronavirus cases, including 455 deaths.

Infections have spiked in the aftermath of a catastrophic explosion at Beirut's port on August 4 that killed more than 200 people, injured thousands, damaged several hospitals and overwhelmed the capital's health services.

Lebanon's caretaker health minister warned on Monday that increasing virus cases in the country could reach levels seen in Europe and called localised lockdowns a "last chance".

Authorities fear the continuous rise of cases could further overwhelm the country's fragile healthcare sector.

On August 21, authorities imposed an almost nationwide lockdown as well as a night-time curfew, but they eased the restrictions a week later after protest from the private sector.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Carlos Ghosn, former Nissan chief executive officer, speaks to journalists following a news conference at the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik in Jounieh, Lebanon (Bloomberg)

Carlos Ghosn, a fugitive, launches an executive training program in Lebanon

2 min read . 30 Sep 2020
A health professional takes care of a patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward where patients infected with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, are being treated. (AFP)

Brazil reaches 150,000 deaths from COVID-19 milestone

4 min read . 06:56 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (ANI)

Covid-19: Kerala CM advises people to follow health care protocol

3 min read . 06:42 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout