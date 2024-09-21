Israel Hezbollah news : In continuation of the clashes that took a fresh surge after the walkie-talkie and pager blasts on September 19, the head of Hezbollah's Operation unit was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday. He has been on Washington's wanted list for many years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Israeli military and a security source in Lebanon confirmed that 61-year-old Ibrahim Aqil was killed alongside other senior members of an elite Hezbollah unit in the airstrike. This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed group, reported Reuters. Here are the latest updates from the ongoing battle:

Israel Hezbollah conflict : Top updates Following the killing of Ibrahim Aqil, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) vowed to "remove the threat" of Hezbollah's capabilities and continue its operations in all arenas to protect Israeli citizens. According to their statement on social medial platform X, Ibrahim Aqil and other commanders of his unit were planning Hezbollah's "Conquer the Galilee" attack plan.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on X, said “Israel's goals were clear and its actions spoke for themselves".

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also posted: “The sequence of actions in the new phase will continue until our goal is achieved: the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes."

Lebanon and Israel's envoys clashed at the United Nations Security Council on Friday, following the series of Israel's targetted attacks at Hezbollah. Speaking in the council, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib called out to the UN to condemn the pager attacks.

“If this terrorist attack is not condemned by your council and if you do not name the perpetrator, if you do not deter the perpetrator, condemn it and compel it to stop such aggressions, the credibility of this council of international law and of human rights law are at stake," Habib warned, reported CNN.

Lebanon's health ministry said at least 14 people died in the strike, with the toll being expected to rise, as rescue teams continued to work throughout the night. Earlier, the ministry said at least 66 people were injured, nine of whom were in critical condition, reported Reuters.

Multiple missiles were fired into the opening of a garage, which led to the death of Aqil and other commanders. Witnesses reported hearing a loud whistling and several consecutive blasts at the time of the strike, stated reports.

