Lee Jae-myung heartbeat away from South Korea’s presidency as Kim Moon-soo concedes defeat in Presidential election

Liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung looks all set to become the next President of South Korea as Kim Moon-soo, South Korea's main conservative candidate, has already conceded defeat in the Presidential election. According to The Guardian, with just 70% of the votes having been counted, Lee of the Democratic Party held a strong lead at 48.523%. With almost impossible chances of a turnaround, Moon-soo was prompted to concede defeat in the elections.