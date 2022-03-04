A bipartisan and group of infulential US lawmakers introduced a legislation in the Senate to close loopholes in the H-1B and L-1 visa programs. The H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act seeks to reduce fraud and abuse, provide protections for American workers and visa holders and require more transparency in the recruitment of foreign workers.

Senators Chuck Grassley and Dick Durbin offered the Senate version of the H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act. Along with Grassley and Durbin, the legislation is also cosponsored by Senators Richard Blumenthal, Tommy Tuberville, Sherrod Brown, Bill Hagerty and Bernie Sanders.

This comprehensive overhaul of the H-1B and L-1 visa programs will protect American workers and crack down on foreign outsourcing companies, which exploit these visa programs to deprive qualified Americans of high-skilled jobs. Grassley and Durbin first introduced the legislation in 2007 and have been long-time advocates for H-1B and L-1 visa reform, a press statement said.

The H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act will require US Citizenship and Immigration Services to prioritize for the first time the annual allocation of H-1B visas.

The new system would also ensure that the best and brightest STEM advanced degree students educated in the United States receive preference for an H-1B visa, and it also prioritize other US advanced degree holders, those being paid a high wage, and those with valuable skills. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

The legislation explicitly prohibits the replacement of American workers by H-1B or L-1 visa holders, and it clarifies that the working conditions of similarly employed American workers may not be adversely affected by the hiring of an H-1B worker, including H-1B workers who have been placed by another employer at the American worker’s worksite.

The legislation will crack down on outsourcing companies that import large numbers of H-1B and L-1 workers for temporary training purposes only to send the workers back to their home countries to do the same job.

Specifically, the bill would prohibit companies with more than 50 employees, of which at least half are H-1B or L-1 holders, from hiring additional H-1B employees.

The bill also gives the US Department of Labor enhanced authority to review, investigate and audit employer compliance with program requirements, as well as to penalize fraudulent or abusive conduct. It requires the production of extensive statistical data about the H-1B and L-1 programs, including wage data, worker education levels, place of employment and gender.

“Reforming the H-1B and L-1 visa programmes is a critical component to fixing America’s broken immigration system," Durbin said. “For years, outsourcing companies have used legal loopholes to displace qualified American workers, exploit foreign workers, and facilitate the outsourcing of American jobs. Our legislation would fix these broken programmes, protect workers, and put an end to these abuses," he said.

“Congress created the H-1B and L-1 visa programmes to complement America’s high-skilled workforce, not replace it. Unfortunately, some companies are trying to exploit the programmes by cutting American workers for cheaper labour. We need programmes dedicated to putting American workers first," Grassley said.

