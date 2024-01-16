‘Legitimate targets’: Houthis threaten to hit US ships in Red Sea after airstrikes in Yemen
Yemen's Houthis vow to expand attacks in the Red Sea area, including US ships, after US and UK airstrikes. They consider British and American ships legitimate targets.
Yemen's Houthis will now expand attacks in the Red Sea area to include US ships, vowing to continue attacks after the US and UK launched heavy air strikes in the country last week targeting Houthi rebels.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message