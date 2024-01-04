Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Spacey: Hollywood names mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein court documents
US court unseals documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein, but there is no list of 'clients' or 'co-conspirators'. The documents mention high-profile figures, including Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Hollywood actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz, Bruce Willis.
Jeffrey Epstein List: On Wednesday, a US court unsealed a previously locked court documents from a years-old lawsuit connected to the late sexual offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein. The court documents, contrary to prompted rumors of a list of ‘clients’ or ‘co-conspirators’, mention figures whose names were already known, including high-profile friends of Epstein’s and victims who have spoken publicly.