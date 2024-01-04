Jeffrey Epstein List: On Wednesday, a US court unsealed a previously locked court documents from a years-old lawsuit connected to the late sexual offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein. The court documents, contrary to prompted rumors of a list of ‘clients’ or ‘co-conspirators’, mention figures whose names were already known, including high-profile friends of Epstein’s and victims who have spoken publicly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court documents mentions high profile politicians like Bill Clinton, Donald trump, and several Hollywood actors.

Stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz, Bruce Willis, and Kevin Spacey have been name dropped. However, the mention does not elaborate or report any wrongdoing on the part of these Hollywood actors.

One of the witnesses claimed that Epstein "would be on the phone a lot at that time, and one time he said, 'Oh, that was Leonardo, or that was Cate Blanchett or Bruce Willis. That kind of thing." The person then added that they had indeed not even met Leonardo DiCaprio.

Social media has been rife in recent weeks with posts speculating the documents amounted to a list of rich and powerful men who were Epstein's “clients" or “co-conspirators."

There was no such list.

The first 40 documents in the court-ordered release largely consisted of already public material revealed through nearly two decades of newspaper stories, TV documentaries, interviews, legal cases and books about the Epstein scandal.

Still, the records — including transcripts of interviews with some of Epstein's victims and old police reports — contained reminders that the millionaire surrounded himself with famous and powerful figures, including a few who have also been accused of misconduct.

There were mentions of Epstein's past friendship with Bill Clinton — who is not accused of any wrongdoing — and of Britain's Prince Andrew, who previously settled a lawsuit accusing him of having sex with a 17-year-old girl who travelled with Epstein.

Ahead of the documents' release, misinformation about their contents ran rampant on social media. Users wrongly claimed that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's name might appear, spurred by a joke New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made Tuesday on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show."

Kimmel said in a response on X that he had never met Epstein and that Rodgers’ “reckless words put my family in danger."

(With agency inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

