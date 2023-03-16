Leopard Tanks, Fighter Jets, hosting American troops. How Poland is going out of its way to help war-torn Ukraine2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 10:03 PM IST
- Even with the threat of similar invasion looming over its head, Poland is helping Ukraine from the first minute of the war
Poland's President Andrzej Duda pledged four MiG-29 fighter jets to help Ukraine in its war against the Russian invasion. The announcement will make Poland the first member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) to fulfill the Ukrainian government's increasing requirement for warplanes. This is another addition to list of how Poland is going out of its way to help the war-torn Ukraine.
