Lessons from Rwanda’s fight against Covid

Meanwhile, some Western countries have struggled to get their citizens to abide by public-health guidelines as basic as wearing a face mask in public, owing to a widespread loss of trust in institutions and expertise. If the covid-19 pandemic has shown anything, it is that public trust is a strong determinant of public health. A country can have the most advanced medical technologies in the world, but if its people do not have faith in their government or public-health institutions, the value of these assets will be squandered. As climate change and human encroachments continue to disrupt natural systems, the risk of another zoonotic disease outbreak will only increase in the years and decades ahead. It is therefore critical that we learn from the mistakes and the successes of the covid-19 crisis, in order to be better prepared for future prevention and treatment needs.In Rwanda, we used what we learned from the 2014 and 2018 Ebola outbreaks in neighbouring countries, and the steps we took to prevent the epidemic from entering our country, to guide our response to covid-19.