LeT commander admits Muridke headquarters ‘destroyed’ in Operation Sindoor, exposes motive of camp | Watch

A top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba has admitted that Markaz Taiba terror camp in Muridke, in Pakistan's Punjab province, was destroyed in India's Operation Sindoor on May 7.

Advertisement

The Muridke camp is the headquarters of the LeT in Pakistan.

The admission comes just days after Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Ilyas Kashmiri made similar reamrks about destruction of JeM's Bahawalpur base, adding that India's air strikes had ‘torn apart’ group chief Masood Azhar's family.

In a viral video on social media, LeT commander Qaasim is seen standing outside the erstwhile camp in Muridke, which has now been reduced to debris. He admitted that many ‘big’ terrorists, whom he called Mujahideen, got trained in the camp and achieved ‘faiz’.

“I am standing in front of the Markaz Taiba in Muridke... It was destroyed in the attack [during Operation Sindoor]. We will be rebuilding it and making it even bigger... From here, big names in Mujahideen got trained here and achieved Faiz [Victory],” he said in the purported video.

Advertisement

The LeT commander's admission comes in contradiction with Pakistan claims, confirming that the Markaz-e-Taiba was indeed destroyed in Operation Sindoor.

In another video, Qaasim was seen asking young people to join the Daura-e-Suffa training programme, and highlighted the significance of Markaz-e-Taiba. The training programme includes basic combat training and jihadi indoctrination, the LeT commander said, further exposing the purpose of the camp.

Advertisement

Markaz Taiba, Muridke, established in the year 2000, is the 'alma mater' and the most crucial training centre of LeT in Pakistan. The complex holds arms and physical training facilities, as well as dawa'h and radicalisation for terror entities, both from within Pakistan and abroad.

Pakistan funding LeT's headquarter construction? According to an earlier report by ANI citing intelligence inputs, Pakistan is now directly funding the reconstruction of the LeT headquarters Markaz-e-Taiba in Muridke.

LeT has already been allocated a whopping amount of PKR 4 crore by the government, while the terror outfit has estimated that the total cost of the reconstruction will be PKR 15 crore.

According to a dossier prepared by agencies, "LeT cadres have also launched fundraising campaigns under the guise of “flood relief”, repeating a historical pattern where humanitarian aid was diverted to terror infrastructure. In 2005, nearly 80% of earthquake relief funds collected by LeT's front, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, were channeled into building militant camps.

Advertisement