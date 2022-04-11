Let down by covid inequities, where do developing nations go from here?

IP waivers are crucial because the charity model the world has depended on so far—in which higher-income countries donate crucial health products to poorer nations—is “unsustainable" for future pandemics, experts said. Take Covax, for instance. The programme was launched with much fanfare in April 2020 to ensure equitable access to covid-19 vaccines irrespective of a country’s ability to pay. Though the facility has managed to ship over 1 billion doses to 145 eligible countries so far, experts point out that the initiative has fallen short of its own initial supply projections of delivering 2 billion doses by the end of 2021. Covax has reportedly managed to raise $11 billion as of 3 March to fund its operations, against its target of $18 billion. “Covax is critical to the global pandemic response," said Prabhash Ranjan, vice dean at Jindal Global Law School. “But the kind of inequity that we have, it hasn’t achieved the goal it set out to."

