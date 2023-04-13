'Let laid off immigrants stay': US lawmakers in letter to immigration services1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:00 AM IST
- In their letter to USCIS Director Ur Jaddou, the lawmakers have argued that in today's knowledge-based economy, some immigrants possess highly valuable skills
A group of lawmakers from Silicon Valley has expressed concerns over large-scale layoffs in the tech industry and has requested the US Citizenship and Immigration Services to let the high-skilled immigrants stay in the country even if they loose their jobs.
