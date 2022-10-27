Home / News / World /  Let that ‘sink’ in: Elon Musk’s did this while visiting Twitter office just before deadline

Days ahead of a court-ordered deadline to complete his $44-billion bid for the social media network, Elon Musk said on October 26 that he was entering Twitter Inc.'s San Francisco office. Despite Twitter's confirmation that Musk would visit the San Francisco office this week, the company chose not to provide further details.

Musk also mentioned in another tweet that he was meeting “a lot of cool people at Twitter".

Musk released a video of himself entering the Twitter office while carrying a sink in his hands, along with the description: "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" He earlier updated his profile's bio to read "Chief Twit" hours before, giving the impression that he was the company's top executive.

Based upon people familiar with the situation, a report in the Wall Street Journal says that banks have begun to send $13 billion in cash to support Musk's acquisition of Twitter as a sign that the deal is on pace to conclude by the end of the week. The article further stated that Musk will have access to the monies once all closing requirements are satisfied in order to complete the transaction by the October 28 deadline.

Reuters’ requests for comment on the WSJ report were not answered by Morgan Stanley, Barclays, or Bank of America.

Musk called for the termination of Twitter's lawsuit earlier in October when he suggested moving forward with his original $44-billion offer. Co-investors who agreed to contribute money to the Twitter deal were informed by the CEO of Tesla Inc. that the deal will be completed by October 28.

Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority, and other equity investors have all received the necessary documentation for the finance pledge from Musk's lawyers, according to Reuters.

Twitter first opposed the agreement by implementing a poison pill, and after the world's richest man declared plans to withdraw the offer due to concerns over spam accounts on the network, Twitter later sued him. This dramatic back-and-forth has lasted six months.

(With agency inputs)

