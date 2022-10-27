Let that ‘sink’ in: Elon Musk’s did this while visiting Twitter office just before deadline2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 06:43 AM IST
Elon Musk earlier visited Twitter headquarters ahead of October 28 deadline.
Elon Musk earlier visited Twitter headquarters ahead of October 28 deadline.
Days ahead of a court-ordered deadline to complete his $44-billion bid for the social media network, Elon Musk said on October 26 that he was entering Twitter Inc.'s San Francisco office. Despite Twitter's confirmation that Musk would visit the San Francisco office this week, the company chose not to provide further details.