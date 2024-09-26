’Let us make UN more efficient’: French President Emmanuel Macron backs India’s bid for UNSC permanent seat

  • Macron's remarks came days after PM Narendra Modi, in his address to the Summit of the Future, emphasised that reforms in institutions were essential for global peace and development.

Livemint
Published26 Sep 2024, 08:49 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron.
French President Emmanuel Macron.(AFP)

Advocating the expansion of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), French President Emmanuel Macron has supported India's bid among other nations for permanent membership of the UNSC.

“We have a Security Council that is blocked...Let’s make the UN more efficient. We have to make it more representative,” Macron said at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

 

Also Read | Modi US visit: PM says tech should act as ‘bridge not barrier’ at UN Summit

“That's why,” he said, “France is in favour of the Security Council being expanded. Germany, Japan, India, and Brazil should be permanent members, as well as two countries that Africa will decide to represent it.”

Macron's remarks came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the 'Summit of the Future' on Sunday emphasised that for global peace and development, reforms in institutions are essential.

India has pushed several times for long-pending reform of the UN Security Council, seking its permanent membership.

India argues that the 15-nation council founded in 1945 is not fit for purpose in the 21st Century and does not reflect contemporary geo-political realities.

Also Read | UN Chief Rues World Without Rules With Eye on Israel, Russia

Presently, the UNSC comprises five permanent members -- Russia, the UK, China, France and the United States --, and 10 non-permanent members, which are elected for a two-year term by the General Assembly of the United Nations.

The French president has also called for a change in the UNSC's working methods, a limitation of the right of veto in cases of mass crimes, and more attention to operational decisions required for maintaining peace.

“The time has come to regain efficiency in order to act better on the ground,” he said.

 

Also Read | PM Modi emplanes for US to participate in Quad Summit

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also warned the 15-nation UNSC, which he described as “outdated” and whose authority is eroding, will eventually lose all credibility unless its composition and working methods are reformed.

The UN chief gave a clarion call: “We can’t build a future for our grandchildren with a system built for our grandparents.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 08:49 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorld’Let us make UN more efficient’: French President Emmanuel Macron backs India’s bid for UNSC permanent seat

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    165.60
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    4 (2.48%)

    Vedanta

    501.85
    03:55 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    22.25 (4.64%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    136.00
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    345.10
    03:56 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    5.3 (1.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Easy Trip Planners

    36.59
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.29 (6.68%)

    Elecon Engineering Co

    702.40
    03:54 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    39.45 (5.95%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy

    918.90
    03:49 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    43.3 (4.95%)

    Maruti Suzuki India

    13,384.30
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    608.3 (4.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,045.00660.00
      Chennai
      77,051.00660.00
      Delhi
      77,203.00660.00
      Kolkata
      77,055.00660.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L-0.22
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.