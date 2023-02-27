Lethal aid to Russia would come at ‘real costs’: US warns China as Ukraine war enters 2nd year
China has not moved forward in providing that aid, but neither has Beijing taken that option off the table, US officials said
China has not moved toward providing lethal aid that would help Russia in its invasion of Ukraine and the United States has made clear behind closed doors that such a move would have serious consequences, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.
