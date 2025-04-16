Letitia James, NY AG who won $454 mn case against Trump, accused of mortgage fraud: Who is she? What are the charges?

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who fought a civil fraud trial against the Trump Organization, is now facing a federal criminal referral over claims that she was involved in mortgage fraud, as per a report by New York Post.

What are the charges against Letitia James? Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte wrote to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche, alleging that James had “falsified records” to get home loans for a property in Virginia, claiming it was her “principal residence” in 2023—while she was still working as a prosecutor in New York.

In February 2001, James also purchased a five-family dwelling in Brooklyn — but has “consistently misrepresented the same property as only having four units in both building permit applications and numerous mortgage documents and applications,” the letter noted, as revealed by New York Post.

Pulte also shared documents showing that James bought another property with her father as a co-signer, but listed them as “husband and wife” in both 1983 and 2000, which was not true.

“While this was a long time ago, it raises serious concerns about the validity of Ms. James representations on mortgage applications,” he wrote.

Donald Trump has lashed out at James since returning to the White House and has also posted in Truth Social on Monday: "Letitia James, a totally corrupt politician, should resign from her position as New York State Attorney General, IMMEDIATELY."

Who is Letitia James? Letitia “Tish” James is the 67th Attorney General for the state of New York. With decades of experience and a long record of achievements, she is a powerful, effective attorney and lifelong public servant, as per Office of the New York State Attorney General

“When she was elected in 2018, she became the first woman of color to hold statewide office in New York and the first woman to be elected Attorney General.”

Letitia James vs Donald Trump: All you need to know James had previously won a $454 million civil fraud judgment against the incoming president, after accusing him of inflating his net worth by billions of dollars to get better loan and insurance terms. She also went after several other alleged violations by the first Trump administration and President Trump personally. Advertisement

The day after Trump beat Kamala Harris, she stated she is not going to back down on her cases against Donald Trump as she vowed to fight against any potential 'revenge or retribution' she may face.

She targeted several other alleged infractions by the first Trump administration and the president himself and now it appears Trump's administration is giving her a taste of her own medicine.

She admitted, 'we did not expect this result,' but insisted, 'we are prepared to respond to this result.

'And my office has been preparing for several months because we've been here before,' James said during a fiery news conference. 'We faced this challenge before, and we used the rule of law to fight back. Advertisement

'And we are prepared to fight back once again, because as the attorney general of this great state, it is my job to protect and defend the rights of New Yorkers and the rule of law,' she said, adding that she 'will not shrink from that responsibility.'