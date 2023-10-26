Lewiston, Maine mass shootings: List of mass killings in the United States since January 2023
Lewiston, Maine mass shootings: According to the database, the US has witnessed the second-highest number on record of mass killings and deaths so far in 2023
Mass shootings in the United States are on the rise. The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are injured or killed. The latest mass killing in the US was reported after shots were fired at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday (local time).