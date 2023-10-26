Lewiston, Maine mass shootings: According to the database, the US has witnessed the second-highest number on record of mass killings and deaths so far in 2023

Mass shootings in the United States are on the rise. The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are injured or killed. The latest mass killing in the US was reported after shots were fired at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday (local time).

The Lewiston, Maine Police Department has released a picture of the 'suspect' involved in the mass shooting that has left nearly 22 dead and over 50 injured, as per several media reports. As per the police, the suspect is not yet in custody and an active manhunt is underway.

"There is an active shooter in Lewiston. We ask people to shelter in place. Please stay inside your home with the doors locked. Law enforcement is currently investigating at multiple locations. If you see any suspicious activity or individuals, please call 911," the Maine state police posted on social media platform X earlier.

According to the database, the US has witnessed the second-highest number on record of mass killings and deaths so far in 2023. Only 2019 had more mass killings, AP reported.

Let's take a look at all US mass killings this year Romeoville shooting: 17 September 2023 A couple, their two children, and three dogs were found fatally shot in their suburban Chicago home.

Ohio shooting: 24 August 2023 Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead at a home in Lake Township, Ohio, by police officers performing a welfare check.

Oklahoma City shooting: 16 August 2023 Police in Oklahoma City said a 28-year-old man fatally shot three young children — ages 9, 5, and 2 — and his estranged wife before taking his own life.

Georgia mass shooting: 15 July 2023 A 40-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting four people, all in their 60s, in a suburb south of Atlanta.

Shreveport, Louisiana shooting: 4 July 2023 Multiple males are believed to have exchanged gunfire at an annual Independence Day block party just before midnight, leaving at least four people dead and at least seven others injured, according to police.

Philadelphia shooting: 3 July 2023 A 40-year-old man is accused of opening fire randomly with an AR-15-style rifle, killing four people and wounding four others, including a 2-year-old, in a southwest Philadelphia neighborhood.

Green Pond mass killing: 2 July 2023 A 33-year-old man was charged with murder in the killings of his sister-in-law and 11-year-old daughter after authorities found six people dead and one person in critical condition at home while responding to reports of a house fire and stabbings, officials said.

Idaho mass shooting on Father’s Day: 18 June 2023 A 31-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting four members of a neighboring family in their apartment on Father's Day.

Shooting at Tennessee house: 15 June 2023 A 48-year-old man is thought to be responsible for killing himself and five others in a home where police responded to a shooting and arrived to find the residence ablaze, authorities said.

Allen, Texas mall shooting: 6 May 2023 A 33-year-old man with an arsenal of legally purchased firearms killed eight people and wounded seven others at a Dallas-area shopping center.

Lake Wales shooting: 2 May 2023 A 38-year-old man was suspected of fatally shooting a woman and her three children after police were called to an apartment complex where they found the bodies. After an hours-long standoff at a motel, police fatally shot the man.

Henryetta mass murder: 1 May 2023 A 39-year-old man fatally shot his wife, her three children, and their two friends before killing himself, authorities said.

April 30 Mojave quadruple homicide Four people were found fatally shot inside an RV in a remote Mojave Desert community, authorities said.

2023 Dadeville shooting Six suspects were charged with reckless murder in connection with a shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party that killed four people and injured at least 32 others on April 15, 2023.

2023 Louisville bank shooting On April 10, 2023, a 25-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace, killing five people while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said.

Murder-suicide in Miami Lakes home: 10 March 2023 Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a home, officials said.

Mississippi shooting: 17 February 2023 A 52-year-old man shot and killed six people including his ex-wife and stepfather at multiple locations in a tiny rural community, authorities said.

Lunar New Year mass shooting Los Angeles: 21 January 2023 A 72-year-old man opened fire on a mostly elderly crowd at a Lunar New Year dance, killing 11 people and wounding nine.

Goshen, California fatal shooting: 16 January 2023 Authorities announced more than two dozen arrests during a gang crackdown following the fatal shootings of six people

North Carolina shootout: 7 January 2023 A 45-year-old man fatally shot his wife and three children and then himself. Authorities said all five lived together in the home.

Utah killing: 4 January 2023 A 42-year-old man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law, and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after his wife filed for divorce.

-With inputs from AP

