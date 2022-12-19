LG Energy Solution to invest $3.1 billion in S.Korea battery facility1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 02:29 PM IST
The project in Ochang, South Korea, will include R&D and production facilities and related infrastructure
South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution said on Monday it plans to invest 4 trillion won ($3.1 billion) from this year to 2026 in a facility making batteries for electric vehicles and other goods.