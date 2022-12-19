Home / News / World /  LG Energy Solution to invest $3.1 billion in S.Korea battery facility

South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution said on Monday it plans to invest 4 trillion won ($3.1 billion) from this year to 2026 in a facility making batteries for electric vehicles and other goods.

The project in Ochang, South Korea, will include R&D and production facilities and related infrastructure, and is expected to add 1,800 employees, the company said in a statement.

"We plan to set up a diversified product portfolio including pouch-type and cylindrical batteries to respond to customer needs in a timely manner, and differentiate production capabilities based on a 'smart' factory," an LG Energy Solution spokesperson said.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

