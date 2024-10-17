Liam Payne death: Following Liam Payne's tragic death at 31, tributes from Zedd, Jedward, Charlie Puth, and Paris Hilton have emerged, expressing shock and condolences to his family, particularly to Payne's ex Cheryl, and son Bear.

Liam Payne death: Tributes for the former One Direction band member, Liam Payne, have been pouring in, after the news of his death shook the world. Liam Payne, 31, died on October 16, Wednesday, after falling from third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Popular American singer Charlie Puth expressed condolences on Instagram. "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone...," he wrote in his first Instagram Story.

Puth, 32, also shared a video of the two laughing with each other, and added the text "I'm so upset right now, may he rest in peace." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ‘We Don't Talk Anymore' creator also added another Instagram story where he included a screenshot of Payne discussing how Puth wrote a song with him. Below the photo, Puth wrote, "I am so sorry."

‘Devastated’ 'The Wanted' band's lead singer Max George, was ‘devastated’ by the passing away of Liam Payne, who was ‘unbelievably supportive’ to Max during his worst times.

"Devastated. Liam was an unbelievably supportive during one of the most difficult times in my life. I will never forget that. My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans at this horrendous time. Rest in peace Liam," Max George paid his tribute to Payne on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flavor Fav, a rapper and Grammy's Lifetime Achievement Award recipient also paid a tribute to Liam Payne. “RIP to Liam Payne,,, much too young," Flavor Fav posted on X.

‘Absolutely heartbreaking…’ Liam Payne's collaborator Zedd, who worked with him on the ‘Get Low’ song, paid a tribute to him.“RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking," he posted on X.

American model, Paris Hilton took to social media platform X to express her condolences. “So upsetting to hear the news @LiamPayne passing. Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend," Hilton wrote on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

John and Edward Grimes, collectively known as Jedward, also mourned the death of Liam Payne. Jedward mentioned about Liam Payne's ex Cheryl, and their son Bear." Sending strength to Cheryl and his son Bear ❤️ and all the One direction Family RIP @LiamPayne," Jedward posted.

Singer Corbyn Besson was ‘speechless’ upon receiving the news of Liam Payne's death. Posting a picture of Liam Payne with the former One Direction band members, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Besson wrote: “looked up to 1D so much during the wdw days. you really never know when it’s your time to go. remind your friends/family that you love them today and every day."