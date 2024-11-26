Liam Payne killed while ‘escaping’ through hotel balcony? Here’s what report says

The investigation into Liam Payne's death continues as footage suggests he was trying to escape a locked hotel room. He fell from a balcony while under the influence of drugs last month.

Livemint
Published26 Nov 2024, 03:12 PM IST
Flowers, portraits and toys lay in the ground for memory of the One Direction star singer Liam Payne at a memorial in his hometown
Flowers, portraits and toys lay in the ground for memory of the One Direction star singer Liam Payne at a memorial in his hometown (AP)

Investigation into the death of Liam Payne continued this week — with new footage suggesting the singer had been trying to ‘escape’ a locked hotel room. The former One Direction star fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last month while under the influence. Three people have been charged in connection with the case after the autopsy revealed traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system.

According to CCTV footage acquired by TMZ, Payne may have been trying to escape his room after a tussle with hotel workers. The hotel staff had also called emergency services twice to report a guest "overwhelmed by drugs and alcohol" who was "destroying" a hotel room.

Visuals shared by the publication show the musician being disruptive in the lobby before he is carried to his room by staffers. Payne appeared to be struggling as the employees used a hotel master key to enter and leave Liam in the room. 

“I don't know whether his life may be in danger. He is in a room with a balcony, and, well, we're a little afraid…” one of the employees told 911 minutes later.

The publication suggested that Payne had been trying to jump from his third floor balcony to the one below — before jumping down to the ground. He had previously tried a similar maneuver in mid-September after being confined to a room by his bodyguard over concerns about a drug binge. Payne had reportedly  escaped from the balcony of the rental house in Florida and used a garden hose to reach the ground. Hotel employees in Argentina also found a brown leather bag in the balcony right below his room with a note explaining that it was “for Liam”. 

The revelations came even as former bandmate Zayn Malik paid tribute to the singer during a show on Monday. The US leg of his ‘Stairway to the Sky’ tour was postponed last month after Payne fell to his death from the hotel balcony in Argentina. Malik concluded his show at O2 Academy in Leeds this week with a message commemorating Payne as his song 'Stardust' played

“Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you bro,” the screen read over a blue background with a red heart.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 03:12 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldLiam Payne killed while ‘escaping’ through hotel balcony? Here’s what report says

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    338.70
    03:50 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -4.15 (-1.21%)

    Adani Power share price

    437.75
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -9.1 (-2.04%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    297.80
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.35 (1.83%)

    GAIL India share price

    193.90
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-2.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    545.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    12.85 (2.41%)

    Wipro share price

    589.05
    03:56 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    6.3 (1.08%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.55
    03:51 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (0.26%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,775.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -227.7 (-7.58%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    899.40
    03:55 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -68.25 (-7.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,160.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -67.3 (-5.48%)

    Emami share price

    659.85
    03:49 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -33.2 (-4.79%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    824.30
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    60.4 (7.91%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    210.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    15.35 (7.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.53
    03:56 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (7.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.