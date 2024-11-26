Liam Payne killed while ‘escaping’ through hotel balcony? Here’s what report says

Investigation into the death of Liam Payne continued this week — with new footage suggesting the singer had been trying to ‘escape’ a locked hotel room. The former One Direction star fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last month while under the influence. Three people have been charged in connection with the case after the autopsy revealed traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system.

According to CCTV footage acquired by TMZ, Payne may have been trying to escape his room after a tussle with hotel workers. The hotel staff had also called emergency services twice to report a guest "overwhelmed by drugs and alcohol" who was "destroying" a hotel room.

Visuals shared by the publication show the musician being disruptive in the lobby before he is carried to his room by staffers. Payne appeared to be struggling as the employees used a hotel master key to enter and leave Liam in the room.

“I don't know whether his life may be in danger. He is in a room with a balcony, and, well, we're a little afraid…” one of the employees told 911 minutes later.

The publication suggested that Payne had been trying to jump from his third floor balcony to the one below — before jumping down to the ground. He had previously tried a similar maneuver in mid-September after being confined to a room by his bodyguard over concerns about a drug binge. Payne had reportedly escaped from the balcony of the rental house in Florida and used a garden hose to reach the ground. Hotel employees in Argentina also found a brown leather bag in the balcony right below his room with a note explaining that it was “for Liam”.

The revelations came even as former bandmate Zayn Malik paid tribute to the singer during a show on Monday. The US leg of his ‘Stairway to the Sky’ tour was postponed last month after Payne fell to his death from the hotel balcony in Argentina. Malik concluded his show at O2 Academy in Leeds this week with a message commemorating Payne as his song 'Stardust' played

“Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you bro,” the screen read over a blue background with a red heart.