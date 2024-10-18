Liam Payne news: Did former One Direction singer ‘jump’ from Argentina hotel balcony? Authorities say...

Liam Payne, former One Direction member, died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Local authorities confirmed he jumped from the third floor of CasaSur Palermo Hotel, ending speculations about the circumstances of his death.

Livemint
Updated18 Oct 2024, 06:55 AM IST
(FILES) Britain singer Liam Payne
(FILES) Britain singer Liam Payne (AFP)

Liam Payne, the former member of One Direction, "jumped" to death from the hotel balcony in Argentina, the New York Post cited local authorities as confirming. The 31-year-old was found dead after falling off his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

Putting an end to speculations about the circumstances surrounding Liam's death, Buenos Aires Security Ministry communications director Pablo Policicchio confirmed that the 31-year-old “jumped” to his death.

Also Read | ‘He would always play with death…’: Liam Payne’s ex-fiancé recently accused…

“[He] had jumped from the balcony of his room” on the third floor of Casa Sur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires,” Policicchio said in a statement, according to NYT.

Authorities also said Liam's fall resulted in “extremely serious injuries,” leading to his death on the spot. A toxicology report has been ordered.

According to the Associated Press, the hotel staff had called 911 with concerns about a guest who they say was “overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol.”

Also Read | Liam Payne news: ‘Smashed laptop’, ‘drugs’ found in hotel room | In pics

Police had rushed to the hotel after the call and later confirmed they arrived just minutes before the fall.

However, prosecutors have categorised Liam's death as “suspicious”.

The AP has citied prosecutors has describing Liam's case as “suspicious,” citing the likelihood that the singer had been drinking alcohol and taking drugs. The office also confirmed all signs pointed to Liam being alone at the time of the incident.

Also Read | Liam Payne dies at 31: All about the former One Direction singer

The public prosecutor also said the lack of defensive injuries on Liam's hands indicated that “he did not adopt a reflexive posture to protect himself and that he could have fallen into a state of semi- or total unconsciousness.”

Liam Payne's room was “in complete disarray.”

Buenos Aires police, as quoted by AP, said they found Liam’s hotel room “in complete disarray.”

Also Read | Liam Payne’s death news: Top 10 songs of the former One Direction star

They saw “various items broken” and recovered packs of clonazepam, a central nervous system depressant, energy supplements and other over-the-counter drugs strewn among his belongings.

Forensics teams also reported that authorities recovered a whiskey bottle, lighter and cellphone from the internal courtyard where Payne’s body was found.

Also Read | Liam Payne’s death: TMZ faces backlash from fans for photos of singer’s body

Evidence collected from the scene, a statement from Argentine authorities added, suggested Payne “was going through some kind of substance abuse episode.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 06:55 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldLiam Payne news: Did former One Direction singer ‘jump’ from Argentina hotel balcony? Authorities say...

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Vedanta share price

    472.05
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -14.75 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    152.35
    03:58 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -2.9 (-1.87%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    342.50
    03:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -8.35 (-2.38%)

    Tata Power share price

    450.05
    03:41 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-2.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,905.30
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -125.7 (-6.19%)

    Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

    623.10
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -39.7 (-5.99%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,039.00
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -65.25 (-5.91%)

    Havells India share price

    1,826.35
    03:53 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -113.2 (-5.84%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mphasis share price

    3,080.30
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    169.6 (5.83%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    214.50
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    10.45 (5.12%)

    HEG share price

    2,570.80
    03:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    90.65 (3.66%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    225.10
    03:48 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    7.6 (3.49%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,915.000.00
      Chennai
      77,921.000.00
      Delhi
      78,073.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,925.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.