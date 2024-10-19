Liam Payne’s final ’chaotic’ moments: Here’s what unfolded before his ’jump’ to death

Liam Payne, former One Direction member, allegedly died in Buenos Aires after falling from his hotel balcony. An autopsy revealed trauma and bleeding as the cause. Investigators found evidence of narcotics and alcohol in his room, and authorities are interviewing witnesses.

Livemint
Published19 Oct 2024, 08:32 AM IST
Tributes and flowers are placed outside St. Peter's collegiate church to remember former One Direction singer Liam Payne, in Wolverhampton, Britain, October 18, 2024. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Tributes and flowers are placed outside St. Peter’s collegiate church to remember former One Direction singer Liam Payne, in Wolverhampton, Britain, October 18, 2024. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes (REUTERS)

Former One Direction member Liam Payne allegedly died in Buenos Aires on Wednesday after falling from the balcony of his hotel room. An autopsy has confirmed that the British singer's cause of death was trauma along with internal and external bleeding, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read: Liam Payne news: Did former One Direction singer ‘jump’ from Argentina hotel balcony? Authorities say...

Meanwhile, days before his passing, Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, provided insight into her decision to leave him in Argentina. She departed Buenos Aires unexpectedly after they had been spending time together. 

Payne and Cassidy had travelled to Argentina earlier this month to attend a show by Niall Horan, his former One Direction bandmate. Although they had planned to stay for five days, their trip was extended to two weeks.

Authorities investigating the scene discovered evidence in Liam Payne's hotel room that included what appeared to be narcotics and alcoholic beverages, along with several damaged objects and furniture. Experts are currently working to determine whether the substances identified were indeed drugs.

Also Read: Liam Payne’s ‘fall’ a warning to others? Conspiracy theorists link singer’s death with Sean ’Diddy’ Combs case

Five witnesses have been interviewed, including three hotel staff members and two women who had been in Payne's room earlier but had left before the fall occurred.

Moment before Liam Payne's death

Moments before Liam Payne's tragic fall, a hotel manager made a frantic call to emergency services, reporting an unruly guest at Hotel CasaSur Palermo in Buenos Aires. The manager described the chaotic situation, stating that the former One Direction member was “out of control” and “putting his life at risk,” requesting urgent assistance.

In audio obtained by The Sun UK, the manager, named Esteban, indicated that Payne was destroying his hotel room while under the influence of “drugs and alcohol.” He said, “We have a guest drunk with drugs and alcohol. When he is conscious, he is breaking everything in the room.”

Liam Payne was discovered on “The X Factor” in 2010, alongside his One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan. The five initially auditioned as solo artists but were ultimately grouped together to form a band, finishing third in the competition.

Also Read: Moments before Liam Payne’s death, hotel manager made a frantic call to 911: ‘… guest’s life is in danger’

They were later signed to Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment and went on to become one of the highest-selling boy bands in history, with 70 million records sold worldwide before announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2016, according to Variety.

After the hiatus, Payne signed a solo record deal with Capitol Records U.K. and began releasing music in 2017, starting with the single "Strip That Down," featuring Migos rapper Quavo. His debut solo album, "LP1," was released in December 2019, and he recently put out a new single, "Teardrops," in March, with a second album on the way.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 08:32 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldLiam Payne’s final ’chaotic’ moments: Here’s what unfolded before his ’jump’ to death

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.000.00
      Chennai
      78,141.000.00
      Delhi
      78,293.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.