Singer Liam Payne, a former member of the British boy band One Direction fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, AP reported citing local officials.

In an official statement, the Buenos Aires police said that Payne fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in Palermo neighborhood of the capital city. They added that the fall resulted in “extremely serious injuries" and death on the spot, according to medics.

Born on August 29, 1993, Payne a former member of the five piece boy band One Direction also known as 1D.

At 16 years, he auditioned for ‘The X factor’, a British singing competition in 2010, with Michael Bublé’s version of ‘Cry Me a River’ and receiving cheers and applause from the audience. Him and fellow 1D members failed to make it through the competition as solo acts and were clubbed as a group by X Factor judges including Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger.

Though Payne, and members Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik lost the competition, they went on to gain worldwide fame, fortune and fan following.

'The Responsible One' Each member had their own persona, with Payne — who hailed from Wolverhampton, a city in the West Midlands region of England — being known as the responsible one. The band became known for their pop sound and romantic hits like "What Makes You Beautiful," "Night Changes" and "Story of My Life." Payne had prominent solos on songs including "Stole My Heart" and "Change Your Ticket," co-writing several of the band's hits. They had six Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts by the time they disbanded in 2016 and a highly loyal fan base, known as "Directioners," many of whom were teen girls.

With his meteoric rise to fame, Payne had said that it took some time to adjust to the public eye.

“I don’t think you can ever deal with that, it’s all a bit crazy for us to see that people get in that sort of state of mind about us and what we do," he said in a 2013 interview with the AP after recounting an experience where a fan was in a state of shock upon meeting him.

Life After One Direction After the group's dissolution, Payne — like each of his erstwhile bandmates — pursued a solo career, shifting toward EDM and hip-hop. His 2017 single "Strip That Down," featuring Quavo, reached the Billboard Top 10, and stayed on the charts for several months. He put out an album "LP1" in 2019, and his last release — a single called "Teardrops" — was released in March.

Payne had a 7-year-old son, Bear Grey Payne, with his former girlfriend, the musician Cheryl who was known as Cheryl Cole when she performed with Girls Aloud. She was an “X Factor" judge during One Direction's season, although their relationship began years later. Payne was previously engaged to Maya Henry, from August 2020 to early 2022. Henry released a novel earlier this year that she said was based on their relationship.

In addition to his son, he is survived by his parents, Geoff and Karen Payne, and his two older sisters, Ruth and Nicola.

(With inputs from AP)