Liam Payne was celebrating ‘lovely day’ in Argentina hours before falling to death | Watch his last video

Following Liam Payne's tragic death, fans are mourning and expressing shock. His last moments, shared on social media, portray a joyful day in Argentina, reminding everyone of the fragility of life.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published17 Oct 2024, 08:00 AM IST
FILE - One Direction members, from right, Liam Payne and Harry Styles
FILE - One Direction members, from right, Liam Payne and Harry Styles (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Liam Payne, who died after falling from an Argentina hotel's third floor, was celebrating a "lovely day" in the country just hours before his death.

The video, which is now flooding social media, was posted by Liam Payne on his Snapchat story, merely hours before his demise.

Here's what the post looked like:

Shared on Liam's verified Snapchat account, the former One Direction singer's last post was a selfie video from a hotel in Argentina's Buenos Aires province.

Also Read | Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies after falling from Argentina hotel

The video is presumed to be the last video of Liam Payne alive.

The video shows Liam sitting at a dining table, talking to the camera about how he and his friends had slept in.

“Such a lovely day here in Argentina. This is the breakfast table, just enjoying coffee and breakfast even though it's 1 pm,” he can be heard saying to the camera. Another voice off-screen, likely of one of his companions, points out they sleep in every day till noon.

To that, Liam smiled and shook his head, saying 'no', before the video cuts off.

Also Read | Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton, Jedward mourn former 1D singer Liam Payne’s death

The 31-year-old had also shared a picture of the sunny day at a poach, captioned: “Happy I got some time away”

Watch video here:

Fans were in disbelief when they learnt about the news of Liam's death.

Also Read | Liam Payne dies at 31: All about the former One Direction singer

“I feel like most of us are so shocked over Liam Payne's death cause that man once was part of something our 13 year old selves could never imagine living without. like why am i actually speechless right now. it's so weird,” a user commented.

While another said it “feels so unreal”. The user also hoped that the other members of the boy band One Direction handle the news well. “Man grew up with one Direction hope the others are handling it well.”

“Goes to show that you just never know what your last moments are,” a user highlighted. “Honestly feels so unreal. we never really know what could happen next,” another said.

Also Read | Liam Payne death news: How did former One Direction singer die? Police say...

“Very sad to hear this news, it all feels so sudden and surprising. Liam will always be remembered for all the joy he brought. RIP Liam,” abother user said.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Liam Payne was celebrating 'lovely day' in Argentina hours before falling to death | Watch his last video

