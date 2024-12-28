Sophia Smith, the ex-girlfriend of late singer Liam Payne, has announced her engagement to boyfriend James Bridgwood, just two months after Payne’s tragic death. Smith shared the heartwarming moment on Instagram, posting a black-and-white video of the proposal, which took place on Christmas Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video, Smith and Bridgwood, dressed in pajamas, are seen sitting on the floor covered in rose petals. Smith, 30, appeared overwhelmed with emotion as Bridgwood, 30, placed the engagement ring on her finger. Their daughter, Angelina, was present for the special moment, and the family embraced in a group hug after the proposal.

Smith captioned the post: “Yes a million times over ❤️💍 25.12.24," marking the engagement date. The proposal took place in their home, with rose petals and champagne glasses completing the intimate setting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, including two women from the One Direction inner circle.

Smith and Payne, the former One Direction member, had a relationship from 2013 to 2015, following a childhood friendship in Wolverhampton, England.

“I didn’t actually go out with her at the time [when we were younger]," Payne said in a September 2015 interview with Attitude. “I used to see her at school and we’d kind of chat. I asked her sister for her number. She was very shy and didn’t give much indication that she liked me, so I just assumed that she wasn’t interested, as well as thinking, she was way too hot for me anyway." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a 2015 interview with The Sun, Payne revealed they briefly discussed marriage during their time together but ultimately decided to focus on their careers before parting ways in October 2015.