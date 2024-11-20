Liam Payne’s tragic death: One Direction members mourn their bandmate at funeral

  • One Direction members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson gathered to mourn their bandmate Liam Payne, who passed away at 31. The private service in Buckinghamshire was attended by his family, friends, and former partner Cheryl, with heartfelt tributes from loved ones.

Livemint
Published20 Nov 2024, 11:01 PM IST
A horse-drawn carriage carrying the coffin of Liam Payne arrives for the funeral service of the One Direction singer at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, England, Wednesday Nov. 20, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
A horse-drawn carriage carrying the coffin of Liam Payne arrives for the funeral service of the One Direction singer at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, England, Wednesday Nov. 20, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)(AP)

The former members of the iconic boy band One Direction came together on Wednesday to bid farewell to their bandmate Liam Payne, who passed away last month at the age of 31.

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson joined Payne's family and close friends for a private funeral service in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, northwest of London.

The somber event was also attended by Payne’s former partner Cheryl, with whom he shares a seven-year-old son, as well as his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, TV host James Corden, and Simon Cowell, the creator of One Direction on Britain’s X Factor.

Tributes and grief

Payne’s white coffin arrived at the church in a carriage pulled by two white horses, adorned with floral arrangements that spelled out "Son" and "Daddy." Fans and loved ones gathered outside the church to honor his memory.

Victoria Horwood, a 28-year-old fan, expressed her sorrow: “I’ve followed Liam since his X Factor days, and his death is truly heartbreaking. I just wanted to pay my respects.”

Also Read | One Direction singer Liam Payne didn’t die by suicide, say Argentina prosecutors

A legacy of stardom and struggles

Payne rose to fame as a teenager when One Direction became a global sensation in the early 2010s, captivating fans with hits like What Makes You Beautiful, Story of My Life, and Best Song Ever. The group, formed on The X Factor, became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

Despite their success, Payne later spoke openly about the pressures of fame, revealing struggles with alcohol and mental health. "We had the best time ever, but there were moments where you didn’t realize you had a choice," he shared in a 2021 interview, reflecting on the sacrifices fame demanded.

Also Read | Liam Payne was celebrating ‘lovely day’ in Argentina hours before dying | Watch

After One Direction disbanded in 2016, Payne pursued a solo career, releasing his debut album in 2019.

Circumstances of his death

Payne was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Argentine authorities have since charged three individuals in connection with his death. An autopsy revealed traces of alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in his system.

Also Read | ‘He would always play with death…’: Liam Payne’s ex-fiancé recently accused…

His untimely passing has left fans around the world in mourning, while his loved ones and former bandmates honored his memory with heartfelt tributes at the emotional farewell.

First Published:20 Nov 2024, 11:01 PM IST
Liam Payne's tragic death: One Direction members mourn their bandmate at funeral

      Popular in News

