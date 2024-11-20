Liam Payne’s tragic death: One Direction members mourn their bandmate at funeral

The former members of the iconic boy band One Direction came together on Wednesday to bid farewell to their bandmate Liam Payne, who passed away last month at the age of 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson joined Payne's family and close friends for a private funeral service in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, northwest of London.

The somber event was also attended by Payne's former partner Cheryl, with whom he shares a seven-year-old son, as well as his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, TV host James Corden, and Simon Cowell, the creator of One Direction on Britain's X Factor.

Tributes and grief Payne’s white coffin arrived at the church in a carriage pulled by two white horses, adorned with floral arrangements that spelled out "Son" and "Daddy." Fans and loved ones gathered outside the church to honor his memory.

Victoria Horwood, a 28-year-old fan, expressed her sorrow: “I’ve followed Liam since his X Factor days, and his death is truly heartbreaking. I just wanted to pay my respects."

A legacy of stardom and struggles Payne rose to fame as a teenager when One Direction became a global sensation in the early 2010s, captivating fans with hits like What Makes You Beautiful, Story of My Life, and Best Song Ever. The group, formed on The X Factor, became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

Despite their success, Payne later spoke openly about the pressures of fame, revealing struggles with alcohol and mental health. "We had the best time ever, but there were moments where you didn’t realize you had a choice," he shared in a 2021 interview, reflecting on the sacrifices fame demanded.

After One Direction disbanded in 2016, Payne pursued a solo career, releasing his debut album in 2019.

Circumstances of his death Payne was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Argentine authorities have since charged three individuals in connection with his death. An autopsy revealed traces of alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in his system.