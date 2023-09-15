Libya flood updates: Death toll in Derna rises to over 11,000. 10 points

Libya flood updates: Death toll in Derna rises to over 11,000. 10 points4 min read 15 Sep 2023, 06:34 AM IST
Libya flood death toll in Derna reaches 11,300, but local officials suggest it could be higher. Storm caused deadly flooding. Rescue efforts continue as bodies are buried and search for missing continues. International aid and support provided. UN issues emergency appeal for funding.
Libya flood updates: The Libyan Red Crescent said that the death toll in Libya's coastal city of Derna has soared to 11,300 as the search efforts continue. However, local officials suggested that the death toll could be much higher than announced, The Associated Press has reported. Daniel, an unusually strong Mediterranean storm, caused deadly flooding in communities across eastern Libya, the worst-hit was Derna. As the storm pounded the coast on Sunday night, two dams outside the city collapsed causing floodwaters to gush down Wadi Derna, a valley that cuts through the city, crashing through buildings and washing people out to sea.