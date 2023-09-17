Libya floods: Death toll reaches 11,300 in Derna, drinking water woes pose additional threat1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 08:58 AM IST
Death toll in Libya's Derna flooding rises to 11,300, with 10,100 still missing; drinking water problems and landmines pose additional threats.
The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Libya's eastern city of Derna has climbed to 11,300, meanwhile, another 10,100 people are still missing in the devastated city, the United Nations informed on Saturday, citing the Libyan Red Crescent.
