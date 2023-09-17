The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Libya's eastern city of Derna has climbed to 11,300, meanwhile, another 10,100 people are still missing in the devastated city, the United Nations informed on Saturday, citing the Libyan Red Crescent.

"These figures are expected to rise as search-and-rescue crews work tirelessly to find survivors," the UN update said.

Nearly a week after Storm Daniel hit northeastern Libya, "the humanitarian situation remains particularly grim in Derna," the update said.

Severe drinking water problems have gripped the city, and at least 55 children were poisoned from drinking polluted water, it said.

In surrounding areas, most of which have seen years of armed conflict, the UN warned of the dangers of landmines shifting from floodwaters, threatening civilians who enter on foot.

Two dams upstream from Derna burst a week ago under the pressure of torrential rains from the hurricane-strength Storm Daniel.

The dams had been built to protect the port city of 100,000 people after it was hit by significant flooding in the mid-20th century.

The banks of a dried riverbed or wadi running through the city centre had been heavily built on, and last week's torrent swept everything before it as it rushed towards the Mediterranean.

Aids arriving

Meanwhile, aid is now arriving in the North African country as the world mobilises to help emergency services cope with the aftermath of the deadly flood.

At least 40,000 people have been displaced across northeastern Libya, according to the International Organization for Migration, which cautioned the actual number is likely higher given the difficulty accessing the worst-affected areas.

International aid is arriving from the United Nations, Europe and the Middle East, offering some relief to the thousands of survivors.

As per AFP, the aid includes essential medicines and emergency surgical supplies, as well as body bags to allow corpses to be moved. Tents, blankets, carpets, hygiene kits and food have been flown in, along with heavy machinery to help clear the debris.

