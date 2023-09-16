Libya floods: Warnings that went unheeded2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 06:50 AM IST
Flash flood in Libyan port city of Derna kills 4,000, caused by Storm Daniel and poor infrastructure. Early warning systems failed.
Last week a tsunami-sized flash flood swept Libyan port city of Derna, killing at least 4,000 people. The enormous surge of water burst two upstream dams late Sunday and reduced Derna to an apocalyptic wasteland where entire city blocks and untold numbers of people were washed into the Mediterranean. The floods were caused by hurricane-strength Storm Daniel, compounded by the poor infrastructure in Libya. Storm Daniel gathered strength during an unusually hot summer and earlier lashed Turkey, Bulgaria, and Greece, flooding vast areas and killing at least 27 people.