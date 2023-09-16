Libya floods: Warnings that went unheeded

Last week a tsunami-sized flash flood swept Libyan port city of Derna, killing at least 4,000 people. The enormous surge of water burst two upstream dams late Sunday and reduced Derna to an apocalyptic wasteland where entire city blocks and untold numbers of people were washed into the Mediterranean. The floods were caused by hurricane-strength Storm Daniel, compounded by the poor infrastructure in Libya. Storm Daniel gathered strength during an unusually hot summer and earlier lashed Turkey, Bulgaria, and Greece, flooding vast areas and killing at least 27 people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UN World Meteorological Organization said many deaths could have been avoided if early warning and emergency management systems had functioned properly in the war-scarred country.

However, hydrologist Abdul Wanis Ashour who researched the system of dams protecting Derna 17 years ago, found several problems in the eastern port town.

"I found also a number of reports warning of a disaster taking place in the Derna Valley basin if the dams were not maintained," he told Reuters news agency.

In an academic paper he published last year, Ashour warned that if the dams were not urgently maintained, the city faced a potential catastrophe.

"There were warnings before that. The state knew of this well, whether through experts in the Public Water Commission or the foreign companies that came to assess the dam," he said. "The Libyan government knew what was going on in the Derna River Valley and the danger of the situation for a very long time."

DAM REPAIR PROJECT Authorities tried to repair the dams above Derna as far back as 2007 when a Turkish company was awarded a contract to work on them. In his report, hydrologist Ashour cites an unpublished 2006 study from the Water Resources Ministry on "the danger of the situation."

But in 2011, Libya's long-serving ruler Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in a NATO-backed uprising and civil war. Derna was held by a succession of militant Islamist factions, including Al Qaeda and Islamic State.

The Turkish company, Arsel, lists a project on its website to repair the Derna dams as having begun in 2007 and been completed in 2012.

Reuters report said that work on the dams contracted before Gaddafi's fall had been impossible to carry out afterward because the city was occupied by Islamic State and besieged for several years.

Even after the city was recaptured by the administration running the east of the country, work did not resume.

In 2021, a report by Libya's Audit Bureau cited "inaction" by the Water Resources Ministry, saying it had failed to move forward with maintenance work on the two main dams above Derna.

The report said that 2.3 million euros ($2.45 million) had been earmarked for the maintenance and rehabilitation of the dams but only part of the funds were deducted. It did not say whether those funds had been spent, or on what.

Meanwhile, the United Nations launched an appeal for more than $71 million to assist hundreds of thousands in need and warned the "extent of the problem" remains unclear.

Teams from the Libyan Red Crescent are "still searching for possible survivors and clearing bodies from the rubble in the most damaged areas" of Derna. Other teams were trying on Friday to deliver much-needed aid to families.

The International Organization for Migration meanwhile said "over 38,640" people were left homeless in eastern Libya, 30,000 of them in Derna.