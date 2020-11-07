Libya’s reviving oil output asses million-barrel milestone

Even so, the extra Libyan barrels flooding the market are an unwelcome complication for OPEC+, a coalition of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers such as Russia. The group was set to increase production by almost 2 million barrels a day in January -- part of a plan to ease cuts that began in May. But it may be forced into a delay with the pandemic and a feeble demand recovery keeping crude prices in check.