Lie-Flat Airplane Seats Are Coming to Economy Class

Another bit of fine print: It’s also only a true “first" if you stick to the definition of “pods." Air New Zealand already has a lie-flat option in economy, called the SkyCouch—it allows fliers to extend specially-designed footrests from all three seats in an economy row, to effectively widen those seats and turn the section into a makeshift bed. It’s extremely popular with families, who can lay horizontally across a row they’ve booked together. But the option can be booked for a single traveler, too; booking three economy seats from either New York or Chicago to Auckland costs around $3,000, compared to around $5,000 for a seat in business class.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}