THIS cruise ship will take you to 135 nations in 3 yrs. Package cost, itinerary here2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 08:17 AM IST
- The cruise will also visit to 103 tropical islands.
- The cruise has also made arrangements for office duties from anywhere in the world.
Life at Sea Cruises has announced bookings for its three-year tour on MV Gemini which will set sail from Istanbul on 1 November 2023. The company said that the cruise will cover around 375 ports across the world by visiting 135 countries and seven continents.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×