Life at Sea Cruises has announced bookings for its three-year tour on MV Gemini which will set sail from Istanbul on 1 November 2023. The company said that the cruise will cover around 375 ports across the world by visiting 135 countries and seven continents.

It will cover 13 out of 14 ‘Wonders of the World’ including India. As per CNN report, the cruise ship will also cover destinations like Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue, Taj Mahal in India, Mexico’s Chichen Itza, Great Wall of China and among others.

The cruise will also visit to 103 “tropical islands. From the 375 ports that will covered, 208 ports will have overnight stops which will give commuters extra time in the particular area.

Not just this, MV Gemini has also made arrangements for office duties from anywhere in the world. The company has also added tax benefits when working as an international resident aboard the ship.

As per its website, “We have developed a first of its kind Business Center at Sea with 2 Meeting Rooms, 14 Offices, a Business Library, Relaxing Lounge and a Café. Loaded with Screens, Conference Equipment, WIFI, Printers and staff ready to assist. Making money at Sea has never been easier, and with the Tax Benefits of an International Residence, you may keep more of what you earn."

Mikael Petterson, Life at Sea Cruises’s Managing Director, in a statement as quoted by CNN said, “Professionals need connectivity, the right amenities and the functionality to perform their jobs."

The ship has also made currency exchange facility. As per the company's FAQ, singles cabins can get 15 percent discount on total price.

The MV Gemini cruise has 400 cabins with room for up to 1,074 passengers. The price of the packages ranges from the type of cabin picked. The cruise has cabin right from standard to suite. The price ranges from $29,999 i.e. ₹24,51,300 to $109,999 ( ₹89,88,320) per person for a year.

The cost of the trip includes: Free Access to all Dining Venues, Pod Embarkation System & Storage, Free Family & Friends Visits, Medical Consultations, Onboard App with GPS, Business Center Access, Alcohol with Dinner, Port Fees & Taxes, Service Charges, High Speed Internet, Gym laundry, Housekeeping, Enrichment Seminars, Soft Drinks, Juice, Tea & Coffee, Golf Simulator, Entertainment & Performances.

The price of the cruise does not include alcohol outside of dinner, permanent office space, shore excursions, spa services, medical procedures and medicine and some seasonal premium services onboard.