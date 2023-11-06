'Lifestyle choice': UK's Indian-origin minister Suella Braverman plans crackdown on 'foreigners living on streets'
‘We cannot allow our streets to be taken over by rows of tents occupied by people, many of them from abroad, living on the streets as a lifestyle choice,’ Braverman said.
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparked a row, as she described living on the streets as a “lifestyle choice" adopted by some residents in Britain, particularly those coming from abroad.
