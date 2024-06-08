Like Russia, Ukraine is now recruiting soldiers from prisons
Alistair MacDonald , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Jun 2024, 06:20 PM IST
SummaryKyiv says more than 4,500 convicts have already applied for a program in which prisoners will have to serve till the end of the war with Russia before winning their freedom.
KYIV, Ukraine—In 2020, Vitaliy Yatsenko went to pick up a parcel containing illegal amphetamines from a Kyiv post office and was met by 10 policemen and detained. This week he will cut short his five-year prison sentence to join Ukraine’s stretched armed forces.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less