Like Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Bhutan may face huge financial losses if it sides with China: Report2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 07:51 AM IST
- Highlighting the issue regarding the Doklam plateau, the report said that China is claiming the entirety of the plateau
A new report by a Delhi-based organisation has claimed that China has continued to toy with Bhutan's sovereignty and territorial integrity for decades by showing large parts of Bhutan as part of China, and sometimes by building heavy infrastructure in Bhutan's territory. But mostly by trying to construct illegal sites in the disputed areas, according to Red Lantern Analytica.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×