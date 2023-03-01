Likely cause of Covid pandemic is lab leak in Wuhan, China: FBI director
The FBI earlier stated that a malfunction in a Chinese facility was most likely how the virus spread.
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray has claimed that a lab leak in Wuhan, China was likely the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with Fox News, Wray stated that the FBI had believed for some time that the pandemic's origins could have been due to a potential lab incident.
