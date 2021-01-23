Commuters are seen inside a metro train operated by the Paris transport network

Limit Covid-19 spread by not talking in public transports, say French doctors

1 min read . 08:31 PM IST

Reuters

Academy member Patrick Berche said on BFM TV on Saturday that if there were only three people in a subway car there was no problem, but if you were only two centimetres away from the next person it made sense not to converse or talk on the phone