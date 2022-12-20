Lionel Messi creates the new 'FIFA World Cup appearance’ record

Lionel Messi creates the new 'FIFA World Cup appearance’ record2 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Lionel Messi has appeared in 26 matches across all FIFA Men's World Cups since 1930.
The Argentina legend, Lionel Messi has now become the new record holder as the professional football player with the most appearances in FIFA World Cup, according to the Statista report.
Messi has appeared in 26 matches across all FIFA Men's World Cups since 1930. For the long, the record was held by Lothar Matthaus. Miroslav Klose appeared in 24 matches, followed by Paolo Maldini and Cristiano Ronaldo.
“What. A. Match! Congratulations to #Messi & #Argentina for their nail-biting win in the #WorldCupFinal. Here's a to celebrate a legendary final and great World Cup Overall," Statista wrote on Twitter.
FIFA World Cup notified that the Argentine legend now holds the tittle of the oldest player to score and assist a goal in the same game in FIFA World Cup history. Earlier, Messi held the record for being the youngest player to score and assist in the same game in the tournament.
The nail-biting match saw Lionel Messi score score two goals during the 90 minute match, one during the extra time and a final one during the penalty shootout.
The world waited with bated breath to see who bags the world cup- Would it be France for a second time in a row, or would it be Lionel Messi-led Argentina? And Messi won millions of hearts.
At the same time, the report also stated that Argentina has created a new record by winning FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with the top prize of $42 million in earnings. France comes at second place, who lost in a narrow head-to-head ending in penalties, and is taking home $30 million.
The prize money has evolved over the years, with Italy winning $2.2 million in the 1982 FIFA World Cup. In the next edition of 1986, Argentina took home $2.8 million while West Germany took $3.5 million in the 1990 FIFA World Cup.
In 2006, Italy again won the FIFA World Cup, and this time the prize money reached $20 million. Casillas-led Spain in 2010, won $30 million with the golden trophy while Germany took away $35 million in 2014. In the last FIFA World Cup of the 2018 edition, the French team won $38 million.
The Fifa world cup final between Argentina and France on Sunday saw 32 million viewers log into the JioCinema app in India. The thrilling finale to the month-long tournament saw Argentina claim their first World Cup victory since 1986.
