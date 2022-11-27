Lionel Messi scores, keeps Argentina’s world cup dreams alive with 2-0 win against Mexico2 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 06:00 AM IST
Lionel Messi's shot came out of nowhere at the 64th minute to score a stunner.
Argentina have eased the pressure from their shock opening World Cup defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia by beating Mexico on Saturday and can now approach their final group game against Poland with peace of mind, captain Lionel Messi said.