Lionel Messi suspended by PSG for two weeks: Here's why

Messi's trip to Saudi Arabia took place after PSG's surprise 3-1 defeat to Lorient on May 2. The team was left with a five-point lead over Marseille with just five games remaining in the season. According to French news website L'Equipe, PSG coach Christophe Galtier promised his players two days off if they beat Lorient, but instead, the team trained on Monday and had Tuesday off.