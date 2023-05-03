Lionel Messi suspended by PSG for two weeks: Here's why

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has suspended Lionel Messi for taking an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. The length of the suspension was not specified, but French media reported that it would be two weeks.
If the report is accurate, the football star would miss PSG's next two games. A person familiar with the developments told The Associated Press, Messi won't be allowed to train or play with the team and won't be paid during his suspension.
Messi has not yet publicly commented on his suspension on his social media accounts.
Why PSG suspended Messi?
Messi, who has a commercial contract with Saudi Arabia to promote tourism in the country, requested permission to take the trip, but PSG denied the request. The suspension comes at a very crucial moment for PSG, who had hoped to extend Messi's contract beyond the current season.
What can happen next?
The 35-year-old forward joined PSG two years ago with the aim of helping the team to win the Champions League, but so far, the Qatari-backed club has been eliminated in the round of 16 in consecutive seasons.
There has been speculation about where he would play next, especially after reports suggested that contract talks with PSG had broken down. Some PSG fans have even booed Messi amid the team's inconsistent campaign.
Messi's trip to Saudi Arabia took place after PSG's surprise 3-1 defeat to Lorient on May 2. The team was left with a five-point lead over Marseille with just five games remaining in the season. According to French news website L'Equipe, PSG coach Christophe Galtier promised his players two days off if they beat Lorient, but instead, the team trained on Monday and had Tuesday off.
(With inputs from agencies)
