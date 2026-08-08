Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, passes away at 68 | What we know about the cause of his death

Star footballer Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, passed away on Friday, August 7, at the age of 68, according to Spanish news outlet Infobae. He was reportedly battling cancer and was hospitalised in a clinic in the city of Rosario, Argentina.
The family has not issued a statement yet.
Jorge Messi has played a key role in his son's soccer career, acting as his agent and managing his business affairs off the field.
Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion after scoring a hat trick against Algeria and said that his tears after the match stemmed from some tough days unrelated to soccer. “It had nothing to do with sports. I’ve been through some difficult and complicated days,” he said at the time.
The family has also issued a statement during the FIFA World Cup 2026 saying that Jorge Messi was undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness.
Behind Lionel Messi, the star known for his extraordinary achievements on the pitch, was his father, Jorge Messi — the quiet, steadfast architect working tirelessly behind the scenes.
Born in Rosario, Jorge initially worked as a manager in a steel factory before dedicating his life to nurturing his son's prodigious athletic talent, according to Infobae. He was the driving force during Lionel's most critical early years, famously travelling to Spain with his 13-year-old son to secure a contract with FC Barcelona.
This ensured the club would pay for Lionel's vital growth hormone treatment, ultimately changing the history of the sport.
Beyond being a devoted father, the news outlet said, Jorge served as Lionel’s official representative and closest adviser throughout his entire career. He negotiated historic contracts, navigated the complex financial landscape of modern sports, and shielded his son from off-pitch distractions, allowing Lionel to focus purely on football.
Despite holding one of the most influential positions in world sports, Jorge deliberately maintained a low public profile. He rarely granted interviews, preferring instead to let his son's generational talent speak for itself.
Jorge is survived by his wife, Celia Cuccittini, and their four children: Rodrigo, Matías, Lionel, and María Sol.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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