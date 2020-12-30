Lip balms that won’t stick to a mask

Lip balms that won’t stick to a mask3 min read . 04:57 PM IST
Not only is chapped lip season here, but mask-wearing can create the same 'burn' effect as constantly licking your lips. How to heal them—without creating a gloopy sticky mess
The lipstick index is a term Leonard Lauder coined in 2001 to describe the affordable luxury products (like lipstick) that seem to be recession-proof. But COVID may have killed the lipstick index once and for all: When you’re wearing a mask most of the time, does lipstick matter as much?
Sure, there is the personal mood-lifting that comes with swiping on a red lip, and it does broadcast beautifully on Zoom. But is that enough to retain our collective interest in lipstick? Sales in 2020 point to no, indicating a major dip in makeup purchases, and lipstick in particular.
