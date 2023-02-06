Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  List of Grammy winners in top categories

List of Grammy winners in top categories

1 min read . 09:08 AM IST AP
Here's a list of winners from the 65th Grammy awards

Grammy awards recognize the best in music, from popular genres like pop, rock, hip-hop, and country, to more niche categories like classical, jazz, and world music

Winners Sunday in the top categories at the 65th Grammy Awards:

— Best pop duo/group performance: “Unholy," Sam Smith and Kim Petras

— Best rap album: “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar

— Best dance/electronic album: “Renaissance," Beyoncé

— Best R&B Song: “Cuff It," Beyoncé

— Best country album: “A Beautiful Time," Willie Nelson

— Best pop vocal album: “Harry’s House," Harry Styles

— Best música urbana album: “Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny

— Best rock album: “Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne

— Best rock performance: “Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile

— Best rock song: “Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile

— Best rap performance: "The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

— Best rap song: “The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

— Best melodic rap performance: “Wait For U," Future featuring Drake & Tems

— Best R&B album: “Black Radio III," Robert Glasper

— Best R&B performance: “Hrs & Hrs," Muni Long

— Best traditional R&B performance: “Plastic Off the Sofa," Beyoncé

— Best progressive R&B album: “Gemini Rights," Steve Lacy

— Best alternative music performance: “Chaise Longue," Wet Leg

— Best alternative music album: “Wet Leg," Wet Leg

— Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording: “Finding Me," Viola Davis

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Higher," Michael Bublé

— Best solo country solo performance: “Live Forever," Willie Nelson

— Best country duo/group performance: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

— Best country album: “’Til You Can’t," Cody Johnson

— Best music video: “All Too Well: The Short Film," Taylor Swift

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff

— Best comedy album: “The Closer," Dave Chappelle

— Best musical theater album: “Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)"

— Best music film: “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story"

— Best song written for visual media: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno" from “Encanto," Lin-Manuel Miranda

— Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy

— Best Americana album: “In These Silent Days," Brandi Carlile

— Best Americana performance: “Made Up Mind," Bonnie Raitt

— Best American roots song: “Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt

— Best dance/electronic recording: “Break My Soul," Beyoncé

— Best metal performance: “Degradation Rules," Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

— Best engineered, non-classical album: “Harry’s House," Harry Styles

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto"

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto," Germaine Franco

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

