‘China interfered rudely in our affairs’3 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 12:05 AM IST
We trust India and we think India is a friendly country. We are sure that India considers us a friendly country.
Ties with India are set to be a prominent focus for Lithuania, as the Baltic country prepares to release an Indo-Pacific strategy, said Diana Mickeviciene, its Ambassador to India in an interview. This assumes importance given Lithuania’s support to Ukraine in its war with Russia. Lithuania is also considering a proposal to join the India-led International Solar Alliance, with a migration and mobility pact as well as increased defence ties next in the agenda for ties. Edited excerpts:
