‘China interfered rudely in our affairs’

I think we’ve agreed in our capital that our main direction for the future will be high technology cooperation. Both countries are very strong in their IT sectors. We have some Indian companies which are present in Lithuania like HCL and WIPRO in a small way. We are in talks with several others. I’m very proud to say that a Lithuanian company has been partnering with Tata Consultancy on Aadhaar 2’s development. On the Internet of Things, a Lithuanian company Teletonica has been here since the last two years selling rotors and tracking devices very well. This company has plans in Asia and is choosing the countries where to invest into a bigger production facility. It is definitely considering India.

